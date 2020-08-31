Vanguard Logo

US coronavirus cases exceed 6 million

US coronavirus cases exceed 6 million, Johns Hopkins tracker says

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States topped 6 million on Monday, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University, while global cases have exceeded 25 million.

The country has by far the highest number of confirmed infections in the world, followed by Brazil, at almost 3.9 million, and India, which has recorded more than 3.6 million cases.

The US has the highest number of Covid-19 deaths, at more than 183,200, and one of the worst figures on a per capita basis.

Brazil has the second-highest number of fatalities, at more than 120,800, followed by India, with over 64,400 deaths.

The figures from the Baltimore-based university put global deaths at more than 847,100.

The Johns Hopkins tracker website is regularly updated with incoming figures and tends to show higher numbers than those officially counted by the World Health Organization (WHO).

However, in some cases, figures have been later corrected downwards.

Experts expect that official numbers do not reflect the full picture of the spread of the coronavirus, as it is unlikely all Covid-19 deaths and cases of infection have been recorded.

DPA

