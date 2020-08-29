Breaking News
Transparent public toilets installed in Tokyo, go opaque when door closed

A man gets seen through the transparent toilet as he unlocked the door after use at Haru-no-Owaga Community Park in Tokyo on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. PHOTO: AP

Now you see them, now you don’t.

The walls of two newly installed public toilets in Tokyo’s Shibuya neighbourhood are see-through before people enter, but turn opaque when the doors are closed and locked from the inside.

The so-called transparent toilets, which opened this month, were designed by award-winning Japanese architect Shigeru Ban for a project organized by The Nippon Foundation that redesigned a total of 17 public toilets in the neighbourhood.

The goal was to make them accessible to anyone, regardless of gender, age or disability.

The see-through walls glow in vibrant colours — green, yellow, orange.

Nasser Najafian, of Tehran, Iran, working in Tokyo, gets out of a transparent glass toilet after use, at Yoyogi Hukamachi Mini Park in Tokyo on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. PHOTO: AP

“Maybe I feel a little anxious the first time, like will this work? Is somebody (outside) the glass trying to look inside or something?” Cecilia Lopez, a travel blogger from Argentina, said Thursday. “But I think it’s more for the fun of it.”

The outer walls of the toilets have a layer of glass that remains clear when hooked up to an electric current. When the door is locked, the current is cut and a special film makes the glass opaque and conceals the users, according to Kana Saji of The Nippon Foundation.

The foundation says it aims to achieve a society in which all people help one another.

“It’s really clean, and it sort of looks like art,” said Tomoko Mizutani, a Tokyo resident who was taking a photo of the toilet.

