Police nab 14 robbery suspects in Mushin

By Evelyn Usman

Policemen attached to Olosan Division, Mushin, Lagos State Police Command, have arrested 14 members of separate robbery gangs that have been terrorising CAPPA, Itire Road and its environs.

Nine of the suspects were arrested at an abandoned NITEL compound in CAPPA area of Mushin Close, while the rest were arrested along Itire Road, Mushin.

Three locally-made pistols, one jack knife, cutlass, live cartridges and other dangerous weapons were recovered from the suspects.

Vanguard learned that, following complaints by residents of the areas, over incessant robbery attacks, the Divisional Police Officer, Olosan Division, CSP Ayodele Arogbo, set up an intelligent network in and around the area to track down the hoodlums.

It was gathered that the division received a distress call that hoodlums had gathered at CAPPA for operation around 11a.m., where they dispossessed victims of bags, handsets, cash and other valuables.

They were said to have also attacked policemen from Olosan.

According to an eyewitness, “when Police sighted them, they ran into the abandoned NITEL compound. But the policemen chased the hoodlums into the compound and arrested nine of them.”

Identities of the arrested suspects were given as Ismaila Tosin, Lukeman Nojeed, Segun Ade, Rafiu Gamiyu, Lateef Yusuf, Mabinuola Wale, Taiwo Hassan, Adeleke Olurusegun and Adeniji Saliu.

The nine of them, it was gathered, have been transferred to State Special Armed Robbery Squad, SARS, Ikeja, for further investigation and prosecution.

Earlier, the Olosan Anti-Crime team on patrol along Itire Road, on August 9, reportedly heard gunshots at about 2a.m.

When the operatives arrived the scene of the gunshots, the hoodlums took to their heels.

Police sources said: “During the chase, leader of the gang, Yemi, popularly called ‘Bullet’ fell down and fatally injured himself.

“Two other members of the gang, Adeola Lateef and Samuel Olawole, were equally arrested.

“Yemi later gave up the ghost before he could be taken to the hospital. He was said to have given names of other members of the gang as Oluwajomiloju Adewale, Olu Olusesi and Aremu Olalekan, before he breathed his last.

“Two live cartridges and assorted charms were recovered from the suspects who have been transferred to the SARS, Ikeja, for further investigation and prosecution.”

