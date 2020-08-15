Breaking News
Translate

PDP reconstitutes Kaduna State caretaker committee

On 3:00 amIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:

PDP reconstitutes Kaduna State caretaker committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), acting on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), has reconstituted the Kaduna State Caretaker Committee.

The party,  in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on  Friday, said that committee would be chaired by Bashir  Dutsen, while the Secretary would be Abdullahi Kano.

Other members of the committee according to him, are Ashiru Abdullahi, Dr Abdu  Usman, Ahmed  Zaria, Lawal Balarabe, Jerry Ishaya, Imam Lawal Adamu,  Edward Masha, John Ayuba and Maria Dogo

READ ALSO: Ondo 2020: Dep gov’s cousin leads defectors from PDP, ZLP to APC — Ondo Govt

“The action of the NWC, which is pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) and 31(2) (e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as Amended), is consequent upon the expiration of the tenure of the outgoing state caretaker committee.

“The reconstituted Caretaker Committee is charged with the sole responsibility of running the affairs of the party in Kaduna State until a new executive committee is elected for a period not exceeding 90 days (three months),”  Ologbondiyan said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!