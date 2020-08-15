PDP reconstitutes Kaduna State caretaker committee

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), acting on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), has reconstituted the Kaduna State Caretaker Committee.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Friday, said that committee would be chaired by Bashir Dutsen, while the Secretary would be Abdullahi Kano.

Other members of the committee according to him, are Ashiru Abdullahi, Dr Abdu Usman, Ahmed Zaria, Lawal Balarabe, Jerry Ishaya, Imam Lawal Adamu, Edward Masha, John Ayuba and Maria Dogo

“The action of the NWC, which is pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) and 31(2) (e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as Amended), is consequent upon the expiration of the tenure of the outgoing state caretaker committee.

“The reconstituted Caretaker Committee is charged with the sole responsibility of running the affairs of the party in Kaduna State until a new executive committee is elected for a period not exceeding 90 days (three months),” Ologbondiyan said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: