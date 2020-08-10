NLNG postpones Prize for Literature

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prisca Sam-Duru

As a result of the global pandemic which has disrupted both economic and social life, the 2020 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Literature sponsored by the Nigeria LNG, has been postponed. It’s now scheduled to take place in 2021. The same goes to the Nigeria Prize for Science, and The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism.

The General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mrs. Eyono Fatayi-Williams, announced the postponement of the 2020 cycle of the prizes, during a virtual press conference held Friday, August 7, 2020.

READ ALSO: Fake pastor arrested for defiling two sisters in Ogun

It was explained that the “decision to postpone the three Prizes this year was reached after assessing the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on the Prizes’ cycles. The competition, alongside entries submitted for all the prizes this year, will now be carried over to 2021.”

The Calls for Entries for the three prizes were published in February 2020 with prior deadlines set for 31st March 2020 and 30th April 2020 for the literature and literary criticism prizes, and the science prize respectively.

The Prize for Literature awards $100,000 to winners and rotates annually among four genres; poetry, prose fiction, drama, and children’s literature.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: