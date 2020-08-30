NBC, NTC examinations begin Sept 21, says NABTEB

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board, NABTEB, has fixed the conduct of its NBC/NTC examinations between September 21 and October 15.

The board, in a statement, Sunday, by its Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, said the National Common Entrance Examination, NCEE, for JSS 3 Students’ admission to Technical Colleges had been brought forward from Oct. 3 to Sept. 5.

The statement said: “While commending the Federal Ministry of Education and all state Ministries of Education and their stakeholders, for excellent planning and a smooth resumption of school and examinations for the exit classes, I wish to, on behalf of my Board – NABTEB – provide the following updates on our examinations.

“A reminder that the NABTEB NBC/NTC examinations will soon commence on the Sept. 21, and end on the Oct. 15, as already announced by the Federal Ministry of Education.”

It added: “The National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for JSS 3 students’ admission to Technical Colleges has been brought forward from Oct. 3 to Sept. 5.

“This is in consideration of the convenience of JSS candidates seeking admission to Technical Colleges who will be concluding their BECE examinations on Friday, Sept. 4.”

According to the statement, there would not be any need for students to go back to school on October 3 for another examination.

The deadline for registration of candidates for the NBC/NTC examinations, according to the statement, was extended to Sept. 4, to “accommodate requests from various states that had not been able to complete registration of their students due to exigencies arising from COVID-19 lockdown.”

