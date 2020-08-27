Lagos judiciary receives new GAC GS8 SUVs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

CHAIRMAN of CIG Motors Ltd, representatives of GAC Motors in Nigeria, Chief Diana Chen has commended the Lagos State government for choosing the GAC GS8 Sport Utility Vehicles, SUVs, for the state judiciary.

Chief Diana, who was represented by Mr. Philip Eboka, CIG Motors Head of Marketing, at the official handing over of scores of the award-winning SUVs to officials of the Lagos State government, described the GAC brand as the perfect choice for vehicular movement on Nigerian roads.

A statement by the Victoria Island-based motor company stated: “On Tuesday, August 25, the premises of the Lagos State High Court were set agog as scores of the award-winning GAC GS8 vehicles were presented to judges of the Lagos State Judiciary.

“The official handover ceremony included representatives from the Lagos State Government, CIG Motors Nigeria, and members of the state judiciary.

“This was led by an inspection of the full-size SUV, while it flaunted its unique blend of comfort, ruggedness, and manoeuvrability— a highlight that justified the GAC brand as being the perfect choice for vehicular movement on Nigerian roads.”

Chief Chen expressed appreciation for the choice of the GAC GS8 model as the preferred brand of choice.

She said: “It’s our responsibility to ensure the advancement of the state, as both private citizens and organisations, as well as the government.

“In this regard, we celebrate the work of the judges in making Lagos a sanctuary for dispensing justice.”

The ceremony ended with accolades for CIG Motors and the GAC brand; as guests and state dignitaries commended the social investment drive of the automobile brand in Nigeria, especially through its numerous contributions to administrative bodies of the Lagos State government.

She noted that the brand played a crucial role in providing relief support during the COVID-19 crisis.

