Just in: Lanre Rasak, APC chieftain, is dead

Member Lagos Governor’s Advisory Council and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lanre Rasak is dead.

Rasak who was 74, died after a brief illness, report said.

Rasak had always been commenting on political issues, such as election, personalities and development. He had a very brilliant idea on how Nigeria can move forward.

One of his recent comment was his chat with the Guardian Newspaper when he was asked:

Do you agree that Lagos is under the firm grip of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the GAC members are mere stooges?

We have a lot of armchair critics who doesn’t see anything good in whatever Tinubu does. Mention any state that has stable governance and continuous development like Lagos. This is because Tinubu has been playing the role of a leader, such that after his tenure as governor, he laid a standard structure for the state to continue to grow and develop.

He is a wonderful man that is naturally gifted in human capital development. Look at the political terrain in Nigeria today, you will hardly find the likes of Tinubu around. Those he worked hard to develop are now giving back to the country.

Those who know what Tinubu means for Nigeria have continued to defend him, letting others understand that Tinubu is naturally gifted and he is impacting knowledge and ability on others.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, do you see Tinubu as the best material the Southwest can produce, if he declares to contest?

What Nigeria needs is the best material for the job and for the best material to succeed Buhari, Tinubu still stands shoulder tall than most of the people we are canvassing. With due regard and respect to our brother, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, he is a lawyer of fine reputation, but nobody would have known him in the political circle if Tinubu had not found and built him. What Nigerians often say is that leadership is the bane of our development, if we then found a good leader with all the quality to deliver, then let’s put religion out of it. We need to talk of how we can have a country where there is peace, development and appropriate infrastructure.

Tinubu is a tested person at the state level, in business circles and he is a man that has the capacity and rigour of running a state. That is my candidate and we are appealing to him to please come out and serve his country, and I am sure he will accept the offer.

Vanguard

