IDSL goes international with three IMS Certifications

By Juliet Umeh

The Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL) has been awarded International Management System (IMS) Certification award.

The award, by a German-American Certification Company, DQS Management System Nigeria Limited, was in recognition of its safety and service delivery to humanity and corporate world.

The IMS Certification is a bouquet of certifications, including ISO 9001:2015, Quality Management Service (QMS); ISO 45001:2018, Occupational Health and Safety Management System (OH&S), and ISO 140001:2015, Environmental Management System (EMS).

Receiving the award at the weekend, Managing Director of IDSL, Engr Ferdinand A. Bariwei said the journey towards achieving the feat was not an easy one, but with the support of IDSL top management, staff and the resolute commitment and hard work of the IDSL ISO Committee members, the strategic objective of becoming ISO 9001, 45001 and 140001 certified was achieved in the first quarter of this year.

He said: “With these ISO Certifications, IDSL is poised to offer quality services in line with global best practices. Our new Certification status will also open-up the Company to attract more jobs locally and globally, it is, therefore, hoped that these Certifications will go a long way to market the capacity, ability, corporate responsibility and goodwill of the Company to its clients and the public.

“We believe it will help in no small measure to boost IDSL business opportunities and give IDSL a competitive advantage to take the emerging markets, change the narratives in the Oil and Gas Industry, and leverage on the new normal to touch lives in many positive ways.”

Earlier, Country Director, DQS Management System, Lawrence Ogudu had confirmed that the process started several months ago when IDSL contacted them that they wanted to be certified to ISO 9001, ISO 45001, and ISO 14001 standard.

He said: “Our team of auditors came and they gathered their facts and sent their reports to central control in Germany, we have technical review team. From the technical review team, and the facts before them, they believed that IDSL has met the requirements of ISO 9001 standard, the ISO 45001 standard, and the ISO 14001 standard,” he added.

