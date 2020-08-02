Gemade: APC asks former members to return to its fold

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The All Progressives Congress APC has expressed confidence in its ongoing reconciliation efforts, asking all former members who left its ranks to return home.

The party in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena was reacting to the return of Senator Barnabas Gemade to its fold.

“The return of Senator Barnabas Gemade to the All Progressives Congress APC is another signpost of the well-received and successful reconciliation efforts being led by Governor Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee”, the party stated.

Senator Gemade who was a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP swells the numbers of recent APC returnees which includes the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

APC said its caretaker Committee led by Governor Buni has created a conducive and sincere environment to address many of the grievances among party ranks and return the party to its progressive and lofty heights.

“We assure all true progressives who left the party over whatever grievance to return and join ongoing efforts to reposition the APC and further achieve our pro-people plans for the country.

“It’s heartwarming that party faithfuls led by President Muhammadu Buhari as leader of the APC have recognised the reconciliation efforts of the Governor Buni-led APC Caretaker and continue to support the Committee.

“We call on our supporters, members and leaders to continue their support for the caretaker committee by coming forward with any issues, grievances, disputations, differences for an amicable resolution. The task of keeping the party unified and strong is a collective one”, APC added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

