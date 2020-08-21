Ex-Gov Dickson joins Bayelsa West senatorial race

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

The immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon Seriake Dickson, has picked the nomination form for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

The former governor said he opted to join the contest for the vacant Senatorial seat following overwhelming endorsements and calls on him by critical stakeholders to fill the vacant Senatorial seat.

Dickson in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, on Friday, said that he would make a formal declaration when he visits Bayelsa.

The stakeholders who have sustained the pressure on the former governor to contest the election, according to the statement, procured the form for him to bring months of speculation involving his participation in the election to an end.

The statement added that there is the prevalent view in the Ijaw nation that the former governor was the most suitable voice for the Senatorial District, Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation in the National Assembly.

“They said that Chief Dickson has the experience, the capacity, and the network to take advantage of the Senate to promote the cause of his people.

“Among those who endorsed Chief Dickson are Ijaw National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, former Presidents of the Ijaw Youth Council, traditional rulers and political leaders.

“The ex-governor thanked Pa Clark, youth leaders, women groups and political leaders across party divide and the traditional rulers for the overwhelming endorsement she received from them.

“The former governor who has been away in Abuja for about six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic is billed to visit Bayelsa and make a formal request to kickstart his campaign,” the statement read.

Kindly Share This Story: