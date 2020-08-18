Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Edo Polls: Presidency reacts to viral arrest video

On 10:38 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Edo Polls: Presidency reacts to viral arrest video
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Presidency has dismissed as a “patched work of mischief,” a viral video where the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, was heard telling the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, about “arrests” concerning the Edo state governorship election.

This followed the allegations by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the presidential villa meeting may be a prelude to the arrest of unnamed opposition politicians and critics in the state before the September 19 election.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Tuesday night, said that Gambari and Oshiomhole will never work against their values of protecting Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Edo: Arrest any trouble maker during poll — Oshiomhole

It also stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s position that election must reflect the will of the people.

The statement read: “It is very important to strongly dispel misguided messaging amongst commentators, rights activists, advocates and journalists who have been reacting to a trending short video clip, alleging that the Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and Chief Adams Oshiomhole, the former All Progressives Congress, APC chairman had hatched a plan to arrest opposition individuals ahead of the September, the election in Edo State.

“Firstly, it is important to state that the video was an ingenious patchwork of mischief, extracted from an innocent conversation focused on the emerging incidents of violence in the run-up to the election.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!