Edo has become Syria with terror groups – Shehu Sani

By Perez Brisibe

FORMER Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Mr. Shehu Sani, Saturday, likened the political climate in Edo State ahead of the governorship election in the state to that of Syria.

Sani, who describes himself as a human rights activist and pan-africanist also expressed concerns that terror gangs in countries like Saudi, Turkey amongst others, now operate in Edo states.

In a series of tweets on his twitter handle @ShehuSani, will speaking on the supposed renovation of the Edo State House of Assembly building in relation to a previous incident in the state during the Adams Oshiomhole administration, said: “It was the carpenter who taught the apprentice how to remove roof and ceiling during raining season.”

He also took a swipe at major players of political happenings in the state and likened them to major political actors in the world including the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki who he described as “Assad.”

Part of his tweets read: “Edo has become Syria; Obaseki is Assad, Wike is Putin, Baba is Trump, Jagaban is Nathanyahu, with Saudi, Turkey, Iran and terror groups all in there. Osho is Al Bagdadhi.”

