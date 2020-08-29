Edo 2020: APC, Igini bicker over alleged rigging plan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner Mike Igini Saturday engaged in a verbal war as the APC alleged that Governor Godwin Obaseki has engaged him to manipulate the September 19 governorship election.

A statement by the Chairman. APC Media Campaign Council John Mayaki asked the Akwa Ibom REC to explain his presence at Protea Hotel in Benin City where National Commissioners of the electoral body from Abuja were lodged, in fresh allegations raised by the party over Igini’s alleged connivance with Governor Godwin Obaseki to rig the Sept. 19 Governorship election.

Mayaki said the APC has received testimony from some contacted youth corp members who detailed how they were approached by Mr. Mike Igini and offered a deal to swap results with fake, pre-written ballots allegedly in production at the Edo State Government House.

He said “We have obtained pictures of Mr. Mike Igini at Protea Hotel where visiting National Commissioners of INEC from Abuja were lodged. He apparently went there to run the errands of Governor Godwin Obaseki and the PDP. He was overheard at the hotel discussing the Edo Governorship election and the recruitment of ad-hoc staff in an attempt to ascertain the disposition of the officers before persuading them to join the rigging plan he has perfected with the governor. “We dare Mr. Mike Igini to deny his presence at this hotel and we shall immediately supply pictorial evidence to the press and members of the public.

The party charged INEC to investigate and sanction Mr. Mike Igini and carry out a ‘cleansing exercise’ to purge its rank of compromised officers.

But in a swift reaction, Mike Igini threatened legal action against those accusing him, describing the allegation as “outright fabrication”.

He explained that he and two others had attended a close friend mother’s burial at Issele-Uku in Delta State last week Friday.

He said they left the burial for Benin on Sunday and stopped over at Protea Hotel to have lunch with full security escort that accompanied him on the trip and that thereafter, he went to see his uncle and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Andrew Onokeroraye who just turned 76 ‎and finally left Benin for Lagos on Wednesday after seeing his other relatives in the town.

“How is it possible for me to see Obaseki on Thursday while I am in Lagos, and I am still in Lagos?

“Since Obaseki became governor, I have never seen him once, I have‎ never met him. This is shameful and embarrassing.

“The‎ man they call Ojezua, I met him during my sent forth party after my tenure as REC in Edo after the 2015 general election, where he and another Chairman testified to my integrity”, Igini said and stressed that he as REC who had always frowned at electoral misconduct and had recommended erring staff for punishment, could not be seen to engage in such misconduct.

Wondering over the capacity of politicians to malign people without regard to their integrity and the sensitivity of the institutions they work for, Igini queried the possibility of his recruiting ad-hoc staff for an election which he is not officially involved.

In his reaction, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare, slammed the APC for always making “unfounded allegations because they have nothing to say”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: