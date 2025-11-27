Edo Assembly summons Obaseki, others over controversial Museum, Radisson Blu projects

Obaseki

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – The Edo State House of Assembly Ad-Hoc Committee investigating the controversial Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) and Radisson Blu Hotel projects has invited former Governor Godwin Obaseki, MOWAA Director Philip Iheanacho, and several others for questioning.

The committee is seeking clarification on the funding and execution of both projects, including the financing structure for the Radisson Blu Hotel during the Obaseki administration.

Those invited include former senior government officials and heads of several private institutions linked to the projects, including Tilbury House Nigeria Limited, Pramod Thorat, Hospitality Investment and Management Company (HIMC), Afrinvest Capital Limited, Meristem Trustees Limited, and Emerging Africa Trustees Ltd.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary of the Ad-Hoc Committee, Bekisu Oshone Wilson, Obaseki and the others are expected to appear on Thursday, December 4, 2025, as part of ongoing investigations.

N3.8 Billion Released for MOWAA — Accountant General

At the public hearing last week, the state’s Accountant General, Mr. Julius Anelu, disclosed that the Edo State Government released N3.8 billion between March 2022 and April 2024 as its counterpart contribution to the MOWAA project.

He explained that the state’s financial commitment was intended to attract $18 million (about N27 billion) from international donors and investors. However, he told lawmakers that his office had no record or confirmation of any such inflow from foreign partners.

“The Treasury is not aware of any income from international donors. We did not receive any $18 million for the project,” he said.

Anelu added that the initial N800 million for the project was properly captured in the 2022 budget, and noted that of the three payment vouchers issued, one went to the Legacy Restoration Trust, while two were issued directly to MOWAA.

Benin Royal Family Alleges Hijack of Original Museum Project

In an oral and video presentation, Prince Aghatise Erediauwa, speaking for the Benin Royal Family, alleged that the immediate past administration and its associates “hijacked” the original Benin Royal Museum concept and rebranded it as MOWAA in an attempt to control repatriated Benin artefacts.

He said international donors initially showed strong interest because they believed the Oba of Benin was involved, but that donor confidence reportedly waned when they “discovered the true nature of the project’s control.”

Prince Erediauwa urged the committee to carry out a thorough and unbiased investigation, adding that scrutiny should not be limited to individuals within Edo State but should extend to external actors involved in the projects.