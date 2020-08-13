Digital learning for youth gets another MTNF lift

Kindly Share This Story:

Donates e-library to OAU

By Princewill Ekwujuru

AS part of its continued investment in youth development, education and empowerment, MTN Foundation, MTNF, has handed over an e-library to Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun State. The e-library is named after a philanthropist and former Minister of Health, who is now Chairman, MTNF, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi.

The university becomes the latest recipient of the e-library intervention by the MTNF joining University of Lagos, Ahmadu Bello University, University of Nigeria Nsukka, and University of Benin.

In his remarks, Prince Adelusi-Adeluyi said the infrastructure would grant students easy access to additional resources to broaden their learning.

“Buying books, for me, has been a life-long investment and when it was time to give them away, my alma-mater, the Obafemi Awolowo University came to mind. On speaking with the school librarian, it became necessary to equip the library with some digital resources and this was where the MTNF came in. Brightening lives and empowering youths has always been a priority for us at the MTNF. Providing adequate infrastructure for students to access quality education physically or virtually is of utmost importance. This is why we have worked together on this project to empower the students for a formidable future in the new digital era. The world has gone digital and we will not wait behind.”

Also speaking, the Ag. Executive Secretary, MTNF, Odunayo Sanya stated: “The upgrade of the Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi Library to an e-library is a critical project for the MTNF. Certainly, we place a premium on empowerment and full access to information as evidenced by the libraries we established in four universities across the country including the University of Lagos, the Ahmadu Bello University, the University of Benin and the University of Nigeria.”

Commenting further, she said: “This particular library is special because it is tied to the legacy of a man we at the MTNF hold in very high esteem. A man dedicated to the wealth and development of generations. It has been upgraded to deliver even more value for the students of this great institution. We trust that the symbolism of the inspirational leader who this library is named after is not lost on those who use it.

Till date, 273 students of the OAU have benefitted from the Science and Technology Scheme of the MTNF. In honour of our Chairman, it gives me great pleasure to announce that the MTNF is instituting the Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi Prize for Pharmacy and Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, Prize for Law. The three-year scholarship for pharmacy and law students will benefit eight outstanding scholars from universities across the country.”

Commending MTNF for the donation, the Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, said: “We are excited that the Chairman, through the MTNF, decided to bestow this honour on the Obafemi Awolowo University. What we have in the Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi e-Library has assisted us in obtaining the university’s accreditation, which earned us a hundred per cent. We appreciate the MTNF for this contribution and are committed to setting and implementing sustainable measures to ensure that these resources are put to the best use. This gesture will accelerate students’ learning and bridge the gap in areas where textbooks are not readily available.”

