Delta At 29: Oborevwori sues for peace, unity

By Festus Ahon

AS the State marked the 29th anniversary of its creation, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Thursday, urged Deltans to continue to live in peace and unity to engender sustainable development across all parts of the State.

Oborevwori in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, rejoiced with the state government and good people of the State on the 29th anniversary of the State creation.

He said at 29, the state has come of age, expressing appreciation to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other past leaders of the State for their efforts in keeping the State together.

He said: “At 29 we can beat our chest and proclaim loud and clear that we have come of age. Our desire to be a leading state in the federation remains resolute.

“We are a praying state. We believe that the Almighty God also answers prayers. We are not ashamed to ascribe our success to God and so let us continue to pray for the leadership of the State. We should not relent in praying for the growth, progress and peace in the state.

“As we celebrate the 29th anniversary of the creation of Delta State, let us shun all divisive tendencies. Let us join hands and move our dear state to enviable heights”.

Oborevwori commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his visionary leadership and his achievements since he became Governor, saying; “Our Governor has done very well and his achievements are there for all to see.

“I want to use this opportunity to congratulate our Governor on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the creation of Delta State and to implore Deltans to continue to give him the needed support”.

