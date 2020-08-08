Breaking News
COVID-19: Karo lauds Okowa’s response

The United Nations Ambassador on Sustainable Development Goals Amb. Oghenekaro Ekewenu, has applauded the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration’s response towards  the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ekewenu, who spoke during a webinar (Web-based seminar) noted that Delta State has been a trailblazer for the work done so far to contain the spread of the virus.

“Delta State, is the first, outside Lagos, to have pragmatic Governor with genuine love and concern for the people working round the clock ensuring Deltans are safe.

The NCDC has a good working relationship with the Delta State Government.”

Ekewenu also noted that Delta has a good collaboration with the Federal Government, with both playing an important role in all its Isolation centers.

“Governor Okowa approached the pandemic with a robust and scientific touch, taking nuanced measures to ensure the health and wellbeing of all Deltans.

As a professional medical expert who is working with professionals in different fields, Governor Okowa has been just in his approach toward the fight against COVID-19.”

The United Nations Ambassador on Sustainable Development Goals also commended the Governor for the Palliatives given to vulnerable Deltans across all political parties.

