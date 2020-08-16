CNG faults Ghali Na’abbba’s invitation by DSS

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, is alarmed by reports that former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’abba, has been invited by the Department of State Services, DSS, over the interview he granted Channels Television on Thursday.

The interview was regarding the agenda of the National Consultative Front to bring about a new Nigeria that works for all.

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, CNG spokesperson, said in a statement, that the CNG found it worrying that the current administration is becoming more and more intolerant of opposition and criticism.

Continuing, it said: “We find Na Abbah’s invitation as a brutal encroachment on the universal citizen’s right to freedom of expression which is a fundamental characteristic of any democratic state.

“It is ridiculous that those who run this government who happened to have benefited the most from the previous administration’s tolerant disposition should be the ones denying others the same right they enjoyed

“We insist that every Nigerian’s right to freedom of expression which is not only a primary cornerstone of democracy, but also prerequisite for the enjoyment of many of the other rights and freedoms ensured in our constitution and international conventions must be respected.

“We therefore find it absolutely unacceptable for a people who in no way bore the brunt of the struggle for the return to democracy to be hellbent now on scuttling it.”

