In-form Atletico snatch late win at Espanyol

Atletico Madrid’s Spanish forward #10 Alex Baena (C) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with Atletico Madrid’s Argentine coach Diego Simeone during the Spanish league football match between RCD Espanyol and Club Atletico de Madrid at RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat on October 17, 2026. (Photo by Lluis GENE / AFP)

Alex Baena struck in the 89th minute to snatch Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win at Espanyol and put pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona on Saturday.

Diego Simeone’s side, second, moved two points behind Hansi Flick’s champions, who visit third-placed Real Betis later on.

Spain international Baena smashed home from the edge of the box to claim the Rojiblancos an important late victory from a tight game in Cornella.

Atletico have won six consecutive games across all competitions.

“They had a good game defensively and it was hard for us,” Baena told DAZN.

“The good thing this team has is that it keeps believing until the 90th minute.”

Baena, who struggled last season but has been in fine fettle since winning the World Cup with Spain this summer, hugged coach Simeone after finding the net.

“He’s a player who can do a lot of damage, who is in very good form,” Simeone told DAZN after Baena’s fifth league goal of the season.

Both sides had chances in the first half but Espanyol came closest as Leandro Cabrera struck the crossbar.

Marcos Llorente hit the same woodwork after an hour with a long-range effort for Atletico.

Espanyol brought on captain Javi Puado after a long-term knee injury, as he made his first appearance since January.

Julian Alvarez was bright for Atletico as a substitute as he continues to find his form after trying to force a move away in the summer.

Atletico have left it late several times this season to claim points and did so again here, with Baena thumping home from Alvarez’s pass to earn his team’s victory.

“Last year (Baena) started well but then injuries prevented him from reaching his best form and having the season he wanted,” Simeone told reporters.

“The World Cup took him to a different place, he sees football differently than others and (now) he’s more confident and stronger, he’s the player we went looking for.”

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak made a good save in stoppage time from Pol Lozano to ensure his team kept the three points.

On Sunday Real Madrid, fourth, host Sevilla among other fixtures.

AFP