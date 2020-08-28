Business failure: Man commits suicide 3 days after resisting first attempt

Kindly Share This Story:

…Death note says he’s frustrated by failure to succeed in business

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Auto parts dealer and father of four, Chinedu Ogwa, has committed suicide in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, over perceived failure to succeed in his business.

Ogwa, 45, who hails from Ebonyi state, was found suicided at his Diobu, Port Harcourt residence Thursday night after alleged intake of poisonous rat killer.

Chidinma Ogwa, his wife, said the late husband had opened up to her Monday about resisting an initial attempt to take his life over his frustration with his failing auto spare parts business at Ikoku, Port Harcourt and poor relations with some unnamed persons.

Chidinma narrated that, “My husband returned home Monday, saw me washing and started laughing. I asked why you are laughing and he said I don’t even know what he attempted doing today. I asked what did you try to do?

“He said he wanted to drink rat poison. I asked for what? He said he’s frustrated. He said his debtors were not willing to pay him and he was owing. That his business is not growing and people were levelling allegations that he did certain things he didn’t do.

“He said he was holding the rat poison in his hands to drink it when the thought came that if he kills himself, people were going to laugh at me the wife and himself, and that he had forgotten the Sunday thought and put everything in God’s hands.

“I said that exactly was what he needed to do in the first place, that everybody has problems and he should trust God. He assured me that I should not worry, that everything would soon be okay.”

Thursday night, Chidinma and her children returned from church service to find her husband lying lifeless in the house, messed self up and foaming from the mouth.

“He left a note telling I and my children to forgive him. That he’s been in the business for 15 years but nothing to show for it. That my younger brother should sell everything in his shop within three months to pay those he owe and listed those holding back his money”, the wife further narrated.

Chidinma, joined by neighbours reported the matter at the Mile 3 Police Station where they were advised to take the corpse to a mortuary. The State Police Command is however yet to offer an official statement on the matter.

