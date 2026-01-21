Man, 45, allegedly abuses two minors in Port Harcourt

By Davies Iheamnachor

Port Harcourt – A 45-year-old man, identified as Pascal, has been accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl in Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

The alleged incidents reportedly took place at Christ Apostolic Street and, in some cases, at the suspect’s home at Pipeline axis, Egbelu.

Pascal, when contacted, claimed he was trying to “settle the matter” with the children’s parents.

The Nkpolu-Oroworhwukwo Police Division has launched an investigation following formal complaints by the victims’ parents. Prince Wiro, National Coordinator of the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign (CBRPAC), confirmed that both children had reported the abuse, with medical examinations conducted as part of the investigation.

Wiro said the girl’s father alleged that Pascal, a former neighbour, had been abusing his daughter since she was ten, while the boy’s mother reported that her son had been abused over the past six months.

The police are yet to issue an official statement on the case.