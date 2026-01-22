Man, 45, allegedly defiles male, female minors in Port Harcourt

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— A 45-year-old man simply identified as Pascal has allegedly defiled male and female minors in Rivers State.

It was learned that the vicitms (names withheld), were a 10-year-old boy and an 11-yr-old girl.

It was gathered that the suspect had committed the act severally at Christ Apostolic Street, Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state.

When contacted via telephone, Mr. Pascal, the suspect stated that he is already settling the matter with the father of the 11 year old child.

Pascal, while questioning who reported the matter to journalists, requested the phone number of the second victim’s mother.

He stated that he was ready to settle with the victims’ parents, adding that he was already settling with the father of the body.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the Nkpolu-Oroworhwukwo Police Division Mile 3 Diobu, has commenced investigation into the alleged defilement case.

It was learned that the move by the police followed a formal complaint to the Division by Mrs. Ada, mother of the 10 year old boy and Mr. Alex, father of the 11 year old girl.

However, Mr. Prince Wiro, the National Coordinator of Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, CBRPAC, said the alleged defilement was reported by the parents of both children.

He said: “According to the father of the girl child, the suspect who is his friend and former neighbour at Christ Apostolic Street, Mile 3 Diobu has been defiling the female child since she was 10 years old.”

The father of the female child disclosed that unknown to him, the suspect comes to his house when he has gone to work to defile the girl and also takes her to his(suspect) house at Pipeline axis, Egbelu to defile her also.

“The mother of the boy child aged 10 who was a former neighbour to the suspect informed me that she became aware of the incident after his son started complaining of pains in his private part and upon further question to her son, the son told her, how Pasca has been defiling him for the past six months.

“I took the children to make a formal complaint at the Nkpolu Police Division where a medical examination form has been issued to them and they have gone to the hospital.”

At press time, police have not officially commented on the development.