Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: FG extends ease of lockdown by four weeks

On 5:48 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:
BREAKING: FG extends ease of lockdown by four weeks
PTF on COVID-19 Chairman, Boss Mustapha.

The Federal Government has extended the ease of COVID-19 lockdown by another four weeks.

The Presidential Task Force made this known in its daily updates of development around COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!