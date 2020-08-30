Appoint substantive, not interim PAP coordinator, group tells Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize

CENTRE for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade, CHURAC, has described Federal Government’s appointment of an interim administrator for the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, as another political gimmick.

National president of the group, Cleric Alaowei Esq. in a statement, demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari immediately appoint a substantive coordinator for the programme from among the competent hands in the region, especially those who were part of the struggle.

His words: “The new interim administrator for PAP is another political gimmick. PAP does not need an interim administrator. Such will limit the scope of functions of the terra firma.”

“The name, interim administrator, looks like a gift given to us with left hand and taken back with the right hand. The voice of Jacob will continue to operate from the Villa since the hand of Esau is shortened by the appellation.

“We are happy that a Niger Delta man at least is the interim administrator, however, we wish to interrogate the person in question.

“Honestly, the programme as a peculiar one needs a person, who understands the rudiments of the struggle. The amnesty programme should not be given to friends and old schoolmates in order to settle political scores. That office is the linking bridge between the restive youths and the Federal Government.

“The sustenance of the existing peace in the region is anchored on the survival of that programme. Only a competent hand manning the office can survive the programme. PAP has suffered a lot of administrative setbacks and ineptitude.

” The programme has lost focus since Hon. Kingsley Kemebradigha Kuku left the office. Such is a threat to peace in the region,” he added.

