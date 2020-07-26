Kindly Share This Story:

Former FC Barcelona and Spain midfield maestro, now Al-Sadd coach, Xavi Hernandez, said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic.

Xavi, who renewed his contract with the Qatari club on July 5, said he would go on to self-isolate as his team prepare for their first match on Saturday.

The Qatar Stars League, QSL, would be restarting after it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, I won’t be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition,” Xavi Hernandez said in a statement.

“David Prats, coach to the Al-Sadd reserves, will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff.

“A few days ago, following the QSL protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID-19 test. Fortunately, I’m feeling OK. But I will be isolated until I am given the all-clear.

“When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work,” Xavi Hernandez.

The QSL resumed on Friday after being suspended since March due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Al-Sadd, who are third in the table, play Al-Khor on Saturday with five rounds remaining.

