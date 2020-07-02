VIDEO: Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola, narrates COVID-19 experience

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Lola Omotayo-Okoye, the wife of Nigerian Music star, Peter Okoye, has narrated her experience with coronavirus.

The mother-of-two described coronavirus as a horrible experience that she wouldn’t wish upon her worst enemy in a video she shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

She wrote “I want to thank my doctor Dr Ayo who took good care of me, my family and staff. I want to thank everyone who reached out to us during this terrible Covid-19 experience. My dear friends and family, thank you so much for your love.

“Your phone calls and prayers helped me and my family heal faster. The grace of God is upon my family and I am so grateful to God Almighty. My love and prayers are with those currently battling this disease, you are not alone.

“We will continue to pray for your healing. For those who lost loved ones, we pray for you too my heart bleeds for your loss. We need to keep our parents safe. Please encourage older people to stay home. Please stay home. Load up on your vitamins. Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin B, Zinc! Covid-19 is real! The healing is slow but hopefully, I will be 100% real soon. We need to beat this together. I love you all and I am so grateful to God for life. #grateful #blessed #covid-19 #f*Covid-19 #corona #thankful”

You would recall that her husband, Peter Okoye, had revealed how his nuclear family tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and battled it for three weeks.

The former Psquare member who now goes by the name Mr P made this known on his verified Instagram account via videos.

In one of the videos, Peter said he was the one who first tested positive for the virus.

He said ”For the past three weeks, I have been ill and most people didn’t even know what was wrong with me. I kept it to myself. It has been three weeks of hell for me and my family.

“I had COVID-19 for about three weeks and it happened to me. I was sick and I tested positive”.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: