TopExec signs pact with superLife

TopExec Platform, a group of top executives has formally launched into the business of Multilevel Marketing in partnership with SuperLife, a health and fitness drug company.

Speaking in Lagos, Brand Ambassador of TopExec Platform, Mr. Curtis Adekunle said the groups aim is to push quality brands beyond borders, saying that  the group opted for the partnership with SuperLife because the company offers in Nigeria the best of quality Stem cells therapy, and that TopExec is poised to by its depth of professional marketing expertise, network SuperLife brands with more prospects and converts across the globe.

He stated that the partnership also comes with a handful of benefits to both partners and sales representatives as SuperLife network will be strengthened, “the brands under SuperLife will get more attention from the public, while TopExec will create more millionaires by connecting them to the network of SuperLife.”

Stating further, Adekunle said: “TopExec is the newest bridge between unemployment and prosperity for those interested in multilevel marketing, and SuperLife is determined to making life super for everyone who participates in its network.”

