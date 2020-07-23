Southern Kaduna Killings: Baptist Conference seeks divine intervention

Kindly Share This Story:

The Southern Kaduna Baptist Conference on Thursday said it was seeking divine intervention over the incessant killings in the region.

Rev. Donald Arak, President of the Conference, made this known when he led a delegation to condole with the Chairman of Kaura Local Government Area over the recent attacks in the area.

“It is unfortunate that such killings keep occurring. We are so much touched by this ungodly act, and our prayer is that the Council and the entire people of Kaura will be comforted.

” We are praying that Lord God almighty will intervene and fight this battle on our behalf, because we have no one else to turn to but him,” he said.

Arak said that the church would continue to pray for God to expose the sponsors and perpetrators of such ‘senseless killings.’

The Baptist Conference President appealed to youths in the area to be peaceful and resist the urge to take law into their hands in the face of the attacks.

“We will continue to encourage our youths to be law abiding and always embrace peace,” he said

The reverend urged the State and Federal Governments to do more in fulfilling their primary responsibility of securing lives and property.

Arak said that the Baptist was marking 100 years of existence in Southern Kaduna, having planted 670 churches in the region with over 60,000 members.

He called for greater synergy between the Baptist Conference and the Local Government Area to maximize the region’s potential.

“We have rolled out six development plans for the next three years and we want the local government to synergize with us so that we can empower our people.

“Southern Kaduna does not have any presence of industries despite being blessed with natural and human resources.

“We are planning to kick start projects in the health, education and other sectors that will provide employment opportunities for our people,” he said.

In his remarks, Dr Bege Katuka, Caretaker Chairman of Kaura, thanked the Baptist Conference for identifying with them in the period of grief.

Katuka, represented by the Council Secretary, Mr Samuel Tibishi, restated the resolve of the state government to address the security challenges bedevilling the region.

He assured of the council’s readiness to support initiatives designed to move the local government and the entire region forward.

