Sallah: Ned Nwoko fetes family, friends

…encourages Muslims to engage God for good of humanity

The promoter of Stars University, Idumuje-Ugboko in Aniocha North LGA, Delta State, Prince Ned Nwoko, weekend hosted friends and family in celebration of Sallah. Few friends from Morocco and family members gathered at one of his wives, Laila’s house in Maitama, Abuja.

Laila took time out to serve all the guests and made them comfortable. Earlier in the day, the Antarctica explorer and initiator, Eradication of Malaria in Africa, Prince Ned Nwoko in a statement in Abuja, wished all Nigerians a peaceful celebration of God’s mercy and favour in the season of Sallah.

He prayed for peace and economic progress in Nigeria and the world as testimonies of divine benevolence to humanity, even in the era of Coronavirus pandemic.

Ned Nwoko urged Muslims to hold on to God in their endeavours as man is nothing without the Almighty.

“I encourage all Muslims to continue to engage God for the good of our country and humanity”, Nwoko stated.

