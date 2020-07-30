Kindly Share This Story:

By: Abayomi Adeshida

The Corps Marshal Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Dr, Boboye Oyeyemi has enjoined Nigerian road users to seize the opportunity of the Sallah holidays to demonstrate their full compliance with the protocols and guidelines as provided by the Presidential Task Force on the control of the spread of COVID-19 in order to stop the spread of the pandemic in the country,

Oyeymi made this position public through a media release that was widely circulated in Abuja and properly signed by the Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Corps Public Education, Bisi Kazeem.

Oyeyemi insisted that it was total compliance with the protocols even while commuting between different locations in the country that the spread of the deadly disease could be contained until it would finally vanish from society.

In his words, “This Sallah celebration provides Muslims another opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to the prevention of the dreaded disease by adhering strictly to all the safety and health protocols including regular washing of hands with soap, wearing of facemasks and observing the social distancing rules,” the Corps Marshal stated.

He added that, ” part of the measures as directed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 is the directives that vehicles must carry only 50% of their passenger capacity and for management of motor parks as well as passengers to work together to ensure that no aspects of the safety rules is compromised during the intro and interstate travels.

” The Corps Marshal further stated that in line with the FRSC’s operational timetables during festive periods, adequate deployments of personnel and logistics, as well as monitors from the National Headquarters, have been positioned to cover all major highways across the country including crowded areas for effective coverage”.

He enjoined members of the public particularly, the motorists to “show restraint while driving and obey all traffic rules and regulations to avoid cases of congestion, holdup and breakdown of vehicles which could affect free flow of traffic.

“While restating the commitment of the FRSC to safety of every road user during and after the Sallah celebration, the FRSC boss called on members of the public to immediately report cases of emergency to the FRSC Call Centre through the toll-free line: 122 or directly to the studio of the National Traffic Radio (NTR) through: 08052998090 or 09067000015 for a prompt response.

“The Corps Marshal stressed the importance of the celebration which he said is centred on the need for obedience to God and for people may to always show discipline even with the inconveniences involved.

“The Corps Marshal noted that the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ismael in fulfilment of his earlier promise to God, but which was replaced by ram as observed during the celebration, is a lesson in sacrifice and discipline which human beings must imbibe.

“He enjoined motorists to particularly imbibe the message by using the road with caution through obedience to all traffic rules and regulations.

“Oyeyemi expressed concern with the rising cases of coronavirus in the country which he said had led to initial total lockdown of the country by the federal government, but later reviewed with the lifting of the ban on interstate travels.

“He further observed that despite the partial commencement of socioeconomic and religious activities in the country, every citizen must remain committed to observing preventive measures in order to control spread of the disease, saying the Sallah celebration must be observed under the strict health and safety protocols;” Oyeyemi said as he wished all Nigerians happy and successful Sallah celebration.

