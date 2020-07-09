Reactions: Nigerians bewildered over Magu’s integrity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sherifat Lawal

The embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu was on Monday taken forcibly to Aso villa By officers of the Department for State Service, DSS, haven declined pervious invitations by the Presidential Panel.

The Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential panel probes him on the disposal of assets worth N37 billion and to account for 380 houses and seven vessels loaded with crude oil.

Magu is being grilled, following allegations raised against him by Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami(SAN).

Vanguard Online published news on the arrest of the ex-EFCC boss and the bewilderment over his integrity, below are some of the social media reactions:

Very funny, well is hard to trust anyone but I strongly feel these allegations are baseless. Although I support the probe because no one is above the law, but if it’s vendetta as rumored then the country must apologize to him. — Tubor King (@oytubor) July 9, 2020

Lol Diezani be laffing real hard right now — Onye Chi Ya akwatughi 💪💪💪 (@ojasankara) July 9, 2020

Like several others in this mistake of an administration, Magu took advantage of the President’s mental unavailability to carry out his own agenda. — Henry Shield (@henryshield) July 9, 2020

Is there a law that says EFCC chairmen must come from northern Nigeria ? Nigeria of my dream is where any Nigerian from any part of Nigeria can be whatever they want to be. — Hamma (@HAHayatu) July 8, 2020

KARMA HAS NO DEADLINE. KARMA HAS NO MENU, YOU GET SERVED WHAT YOU DESERVE. PEOPLE WHO CREATE THEIR OWN DRAMA, DESERVE THEIR OWN KARMA. SDM pic.twitter.com/fxNS2tSU66 — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) July 9, 2020

If you don’t like the fact the Buhari keeps appointing Northerners Lobby for Economic restructuring, focus your energy on taking away power from Abuja In Nigeria, govt appointment is nothing but feudalism( quota system) If they give am to your village man, it won’t benefit you — William (@_SirWilliam_) July 8, 2020

The Permanent Secretary, Mr. Sunny Okere has been sacked with immediate effect for flouting and obstructing the enforcement of the guidelines. This would serve as a lesson to all other public officers who may wish to be irresponsible.#Broadcast #Covid_19 — Gov N E Wike Information. (@GovWike) July 9, 2020

So EFCC raided Abdulsalaam Abubakar’s house, found nothing, yet the General didn’t say anything to the media? Lol. The real folks with power in Nigeria move differently. Anyone you see always running to the media, don’t blame them. Real power no really dey like that. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 9, 2020

Vanguard

