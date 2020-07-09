Vanguard Logo

Reactions: Nigerians bewildered over Magu’s integrity

By Sherifat Lawal
Ibrahim Magu

By Sherifat Lawal

The embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu was on Monday taken forcibly to Aso villa By officers of the Department for State Service, DSS, haven declined pervious invitations by the Presidential Panel.

The Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential panel probes him on the disposal of assets worth N37 billion and to account for 380 houses and seven vessels loaded with crude oil.

Magu is being grilled, following allegations raised against him by Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami(SAN).

Vanguard Online published news on the arrest of the ex-EFCC boss and the bewilderment over his integrity, below are some of the social media reactions:

