PDP senator who sacked 92 aides denies plan to join APC

Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South Senatorial District of Ondo State at the House of Senate under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who last week sacked 92 of his aides, has denied plans to join the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Tofowomo who is representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly said he is not contemplating dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or any other political party.

Speaking at Ileoluji, Tofowomo asked his followers and the public to disregard the rumour making the round on social media that he has perfected plans to leave the PDP for the APC.

The Senator said he would not disappoint the electorates and his party, PDP, who gave him all the necessary supports to become a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said “I remain in the PDP and I’ll never disappoint over 81,000 electorates that elected me to represent them on the platform of the PDP as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

”The public should know that the rumour of my defection from the PDP is a lie from the pit of hell to gain cheap popularity for a dying party like the APC.”

Nicholas Tofowomo furthered said “I remain committed to my party, PDP, and I will never join the ruling APC. I will continue to do my best to fulfil my campaign promises to the good people of Ondo South Senatorial District on the platform of my party, PDP.

