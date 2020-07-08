Pastor arrested for raping biological daughter in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

A 44-year-old Pastor of CAC Ogo Oluwa parish, Oluwafemi Oyebola has been arrested by men of Ogun State police Command of the Nigeria Police for raping his own biological daughter (name withheld).

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in Abeokuta.

According to Oyeyemi, the pastor was arrested following a complaint by his daughter who reported at Owode-Egbado divisional headquarters that her father has been forcefully having carnal knowledge of her since 2015 when she was 19years old shortly after the demise of her mother.

She further reported that she got pregnant for her father three times of which her father took her to a nurse where those pregnancies were aborted.

After the third abortion, the suspect did family planning for her so as not to get pregnant any longer.

“Having realized that her father is all out to ruin her life, she ran away from the house and reported to an NGO ‘‘Advocacy For Children And Vulnerable Persons Network’’ consequent upon which she was taken to Owode-Egbado police station to complain”.

“Upon the report, the DPO Owode-Egbado division, SP Olabisi Elebute led her detectives to the pastor’s house where he was promptly arrested”.

“On interrogation, the suspect made confessional statement that all what his daughter said is nothing but the whole truth”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labor unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

