…Eight aspirants slug it out

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

THE accreditation of over 3000 delegates who will elect a governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress kicked off today smoothly.

Delegates from the 18 council areas of the state were accredited after which the election accreditations, various canopies were installed and tagged according to the 18 local government areas.

With the withdrawal of four aspirants, Ife Oyedele, Dr Segun Abraham, Jimi Odimayo and Nathaniel Adojutelegan, only eight aspirants will participate in the election.

The eight aspirants include the incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Olusola Oke, Olayide Adelami, Isaacs Kekemeke, Jumoke Anifowose, Sola Iji, Awodeyi Akinsehinwa and Bukola Adetula.

The exercise commenced at 1pm with delegates from Akoko Northeast, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest local government areas.

Delegates were accredited with their APC membership cards.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Chief Olusola Oke (SAN) who are major aspirants came early.

A former Deputy governor in the state and the leader of the Unity Group, Alhaji Alli Olanusi led others to the venue.

Security at the venue of the election was tight as security personnel manned every entrance and strategic locations.

