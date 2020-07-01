Okotie-Eboh Peace Resolution Foundation for launch July 7

Kindly Share This Story:

To commemorate the legacy of their patriarch, the Okotie-Eboh family will, on Tuesday, July 7, launch a foundation, The Joseph Adolo Okotie-Eboh Peace and Conflict Resolution Foundation, in honour of the late Chief Joseph Adolo Okotie-Eboh, who passed on July 6, 2019.

The event, which is set to hold via zoom, as part of the anniversary to mark one year of his passing, comes up between 12 noon and 2pm.

Before then, there will be a memorial service on his behalf on Monday, at the Ikoyi Baptist Church, 5 – 7 Lateef Jakance Avenue in Ikoyi, Lagos, by 12 noon.

A statement said the Foundation will advance his legacies through research focused on human engagement and the formation of alliances for combined strategic action, both domestically and globally.

It is the hope of the foundation, through well-structured and consolidated efforts, to deliver lasting and enduring peace to those who need it the most— the youth.

The foundation will have, as one of its cornerstone, the ‘Joseph Adolo Okotie-Eboh Peace and Conflict Resolution Foundation, JAOPCRF, lecture series’, the first of which is slated for Tuesday.

The keynote address at the first lecture, entitled ‘Peace and Conflict Resolution – The Political and Governance Perspectives’, will be delivered by immediate past president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, while Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, former Foreign Affairs Minister and DG, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, will be the main discussant.

The programme will be moderated by Amb. Martin Ihoeghian Uhomoibhi, a former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Elder Statesman, Professor Anya O. Anya, is expected to launch the foundation.

The Board of Trustees are AVM Emmanuel Ombu (retd), Chairman; Tayo Oyetibo(SAN); Victor Onyekachi Ochei, Miss Margaret ‘Dere Okotie-Eboh, Captain Crosby Otobo, Sholaye Jeremi, Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, Henry Oritseneye Wilkonson-Okotie and Jude Chimezie Ngobili, Secretary.

