Urhobo–Itsekiri tensions: Okotie-Eboh urges prompt intervention by Oborevwori, Tinubu

By Etop Ekanem

Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh has called on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and President Bola Tinubu to intervene promptly in the renewed tensions between the Urhobo and Itsekiri communities in Warri.

Speaking to journalists in Warri, Okotie-Eboh urged state and federal authorities to act quickly to prevent escalation and protect lives and property. He recalled that past conflicts in the area disrupted economic activity and stressed the need to avoid a repeat.

He appealed to leaders and stakeholders from both communities to call their members to calm and to discourage violence. Okotie-Eboh asked that the crisis not be politicized and encouraged authorities to investigate any allegations and hold accountable anyone found responsible for instigating violence.

Urging unity, he noted that Urhobos and Itsekiris are neighbours with long social ties, including intermarriage, and said the focus should be on preserving peace and supporting development in Warri.

“If we claim to love Warri, we must protect it and give peace a chance so development can continue,” he said.