By Tunde Oso

It was a 4-day painstaking brainstorming session by stakeholders in three states of the Niger Delta region: Delta, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River States identified by the Partnership for Peace in the Niger Delta, PIND, as hotbeds for conflicts with the growing need to mitigate or nip in the bud those conflicts that could be identified early by stakeholders.

Irked by incessant conflicts in the region, The Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta deemed it right about a few years ago to put machinery in place to build enduring peace in the region.

PIND Foundation under the management of the Executive Director, Mr. Tunji Idowu, has blossomed, flourished and superlatively impactful on the social-economic environment of the Niger Delta region as it concerns peace and tranquillity.

Mr Idowu has brought into the life of PIND a robust conflict management and administration of peace as he exudes a weird prowess to nurture, grow and entrench a culture of enduring peace in the region and the Prevent Council which obviously is his brainchild is not an exemption and with the excitement of the broad spectrum of participants at the inauguration, it is safe to say, the oil-rich Delta State may scale up its position in building an atmosphere of peace.

Both bodies are positioned to drive Peace in the Delta region and beyond and to this extent, the idea of a Prevent Council was birthed and inaugurated penultimate week in Delta, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River being states identified on the vehicle of logic through scientific observation and analysis as the most vulnerable states with highest rates of conflicts.

According to the Network Coordinator of the Partners for Peace(P4P) in the Niger Delta, High Chief Africas Lawal, who is the representative of the ED in his opening speech during the establishment/inauguration of the Delta State chapter of the Prevent Council, to reduce conflict over the long term, PIND launched the Partners for Peace (P4P) Network in 2013, with the intention of engaging and empowering local actors in peace-building and conflict mitigation.

From the above, Partners for Peace aims at preventing and nipping crisis in the bud to achieve a zero conflict situation in the region Chief Africa said is not impossible.

Stressing further, the network coordinator said: “P4P was designed to build capacity, social capital, and local ownership among key stakeholder groups in the Niger Delta through the facilitation of a platform by which men, women, and youth can work together to promote peace in their communities.

“In 2015, PIND established the Integrated Peace and Development Unit, IPDU to implement peace-building programs to provide operational level support to the P4P and other organizations through research, capacity building, and applied learning aimed at early targeting and mitigation of potential drivers of conflict and instability.

“IPDU was designed specifically to promote collaboration and synergy among the existing local, regional, and national efforts of peace actors in both public and private sectors to address conflict early warning and response.

However, in spite of these efforts in promoting peace-building and conflict mitigation, the risk of violent conflict arising from the interaction of various forces and actors in the region remains.” The network Coordinator stated.

Additionally, Chief Africa stunned the participants peopled by the representatives of the traditional institution, State actors and non-state actors in his revelation that, available data from PIND peace map organized by the IPDU reveals Delta State as one of the states with the highest incidence of lands/ boundaries disputes and other communal conflicts that have resulted in the destructions of numerous lives and property among the various states in the Niger Delta region.

“If existing tensions and grievances are not addressed appropriately, they could escalate into another cycle of violent conflicts that could derail the broader peace-building objectives of PIND and other stakeholders in the region. Therefore, the need for strategic engagement of notable traditional institutions to advise on what actions to take and with whom to engage to prevent, mitigate and resolve violent conflicts in the State. This informs the need for the establishment of a Prevent Council.”

According to the lead Consultant, Pastor Edewor Egedegbe, in his overview of the entire gamut of peace prevention, the roles of traditional institutions in any society are very important. This is because they occupy a critical and vantage place in traditional administration. Apart from being the custodians of their cultures and traditions, the Consultant sees the monarchs as crucial agents for grassroots mobilization and development adding that: “the program action is addressing existing tensions and grievances that may emanate from boundary disputes, historical tensions, and other communal clashes in the Delta region by establishing a conflict prevent council.

“The action intends to fill knowledge gaps that may hitherto hold back local peace agents from taking their efforts to scale, to provide skills and information for advocacy, conflict analysis, and mitigation to promote the peace building objectives of PIND and other stakeholders in the region.” The statement reads in part.

The Delta State Prevent Council in its composition is an embodiment of eminent characters within them, Royal fathers, the security agencies, and astute men and women from civil society organizations.

Interestingly, at the close of the session, the courtesy visit was paid to the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Police Command, Ababa, the state capital, and the work plan was laid barred to him after an exhaustive brainstorming session by the participants who identifies so many areas of conflict, causative agents of conflicts (conflict tigers), approach to nipping same in the board.

The Council informed the CP that Hellish, the historical capital of the Bourbon nation is a flash point for crimes and criminalities as it reminded the police boss that the 2020 mayhem otherwise known as ‘EndSARS’ crisis started from Ughelli, the Headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area.

The Council pointed at the menace of drugs and cyber crimes in Ughelli and its neighborhood including Afisere community as major hotbeds for crimes stating the need for the Council and the police to work in synergy using the ‘carrot and stick approach.”

The Prevent Council agreed to partner with the state Police Command to engage the youths in enlightenment, education, and sensitisation campaigns.

The council also identified land disputes as the cause of internecine wars among communities in the state citing Umuebu and Amai imbroglio that has defied years of resolution but also identified external influence as a major causative agent of the crisis as the Council promised to swing into action in partnership with the government to bring a lasting solution to the age long crisis.

The presentation by the Council as made by the lead Consultant, Pastor Egedgbe attracted the CP’s excitement and corporation as he told the crowd that the Command’s doors are opened for a lasting relationship among the Police, Council and PIND.

The Prevent Council members representing the traditional institution are: HRM Obi Martha Dunkwu Omu Anioma/Okpanam; Barr. Bethel Delekpe JP HRM Ohworhu 1, Ovie of Udu kingdom; Elder Chief (Surv.)Okotie Vincent – Udu kingdom; HRM Monday Obukowho Whisky, the Ovie of Idjerhe kingdom; High Chief Onosia James Obriki; Chief Adams Sunday Ogheneovo, Izomo of Great Ughelli Kingdom; Chief Pius A. Omubaye, Jp.

PG,Ughelli Descendants Union; HRM. DR. Evangelist W. Oharisi, the Paramount Ruler of Great Ughelli Kingdom; HRM (Dr.) Othuke Murphy Urugbezi JP, Ogwara1,the Ovie of Ellu Kingdom.

Other members of the Council are: Emekaili Ovie Godspower; Dr Agboro Andrew, who is the Chairman Non-State Actors, Delta State; Joy E. Oletu, representing Robbydee Global Security Ltd.; DCP. Johnson O. Adeola, representing Delta State Police Command, Sir Matthew Itsekure for Itsekiri, and Sunday Onyewonsa standing in for Ndokwa nation.

According to the erudite lead Consultant, Pastor Egedegbe with whom Chief Africa of PIND inaugurated the Council a steering committee was needed to steer the affairs of the Council.

Subsequently, the Council reached a consensus that the duo of Ovie of Arhavwarien Kingdom…and Dr Agboro Andrew be made the Co-Chairmen of the Council while HRM Omu Anioma who is a veteran journalist/publicist; Mr Onyewonsa emerged the Spokesperson/PRO and Secretary respectively.

Conclusively, the consultant stated in his address to the Prevent Council members that all was set to take charge in the oil-rich Delta State to mitigate and prevent crisis.

“The Prevent Council is an interventionist platform put in place by PIND to help prevent and possibly reduce conflicts in our state to its barest minimum, devoid of political and ethnic colorations. While I appreciate the sentiments shared by some of us in that regard, it’s expedient that we remain focused on the overall goal of Prevent Council.

“This steering Committee was a unique way of galvanizing the desired positive change within the context of the Non-governmental organization approach to managing the several conflicts with relevant stakeholders in Delta State, like in Akwa Ibom and Cross River State respectively.

“It should be noted that the other two states did not set up steering Committee like we are doing now. To this extent, I humbly appeal to us to disabuse our minds and remove political and ethnic sentiment from our engagement going forward. The job will be done by everyone.

“On this note, I urge the 4- Man Steering Committee to swing into action this week and come up with a workable action plan for a smooth takeoff in the coming days.” The consultant maintained.

The initiative will go down in the history a major driver of peace in the Niger Delta region if the steering Committee as inaugurated in the big heart state is replicated in other states of the region and given teeth to bite. It is left for the Federal government and its other Joint Venture Partners, multinational oil companies operating in the region to see reasons to pull resources together for the success of the laudable PIND initiative.

The Prevent Council in Delta State in particular has enormous work to do in view of the numerous conflicts either brewing or full scale across the multilingual divides. In days ahead, it is believed in many quarters that the impact of the Mr. Tunji Idowu and his footsoldiers’ initiative will be felt in terms of service delivery by the eminent personalities that preponderated the peace Prevent body.