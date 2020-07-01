By Lawal Sherifat
A Nigerian Model has accused American singer, Beyonce of contributing to the misrepresentation of Africa.
This came after the announcement that the singer will be releasing a movie titled “Black is King” which depicts the African culture.
@Dimssoo accused Beyonce of tapping into the wealth of African culture for her arts but excluding African countries from her tour.
The model wrote: “Beyonce includes African culture in her music but never adding Africa to her tours. Same Beyonce making a whole movie based on Africa and its culture that’s not available in Africa.”
READ ALSO: Wizkid, Beyonce make ‘Brown Skin Girls’ video
While sharing the teaser, Beyonce wrote: “Black Is King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching, and editing day and night for the past year.”
She added that: “I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy.”
Dimssoo took to Instagram and made her view known on the movie.
She said: “Pls stop pushing this old narrative bc later it’s the same black Americans, in an attempt to insult us that’ll be asking if we have Wifi and whether we live in huts and how we can afford iPhones.
“Beyonce including African culture in her music but never adding Africa to her tours. Same Beyonce making a whole movie based off Africa and its culture that’s not available in Africa
I want to add that I’m not saying she has to come to Nigeria or whatnot. I’m saying she’s contributing to the problematic ideologies of how ‘Africa’ is viewed to line her own pockets. And Africa isn’t even a country.
She’s mostly taking from Yoruba culture so if you’re gonna speak on something, come correct. Africa is not some prop, you can’t come and pull from our culture from when it’s convenient. That’s appropriation. And not every time ‘we were kings’ pls some of us were palm wine tappers.”
View this post on Instagram
I typically keep comments short and sweet, but I just watched the trailer with my family and I’m excited. 🎶please don’t get me hype🎶🤪 “Black Is King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose. The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge. I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people. This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts.❤️✊🏾 Thank you to Blitz, Emmanuel, Ibra, Jenn, Pierre, Dikayl, Kwasi and all the brilliant creatives. Thank you to all at Disney for giving this Black woman the opportunity to tell this story. This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride. Love y’all, B
View this post on Instagram
Nigerian model drags Beyoncé for allegedly taking advantage of Nigeria and Africa at large. [Swipe]