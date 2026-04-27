Nigerians have no friends in Tel Aviv, by Owei Lakemfa

Nigerians and Africans have no friends in Israel. They may, amongst the Israeli people, but not in its establishment which is wedded to a philosophy of violence, repression, exploitation and genocide. Therefore, Nigerians must be on alert and view with suspicion, Israel’s overt and strenuous attempts to befriend the continent, particularly Nigeria.

These were part of the conclusions reached in Lagos on Saturday, April 25, 2026 at the public programme organised by a coalition of youth organisations to mark the International Day of the Anti-Imperialist Youth.

Hauwa Mustapha, Labour and Development Activist, told the coalition of youths that Nigeria must be suspicious of the loud Israeli declarations that it would assist it eliminate banditry and terrorism. She said the first question to ask is who are the sponsors of these criminals, as Israel and its allies, are known to have sponsored such elements in parts of the world.

She pointed out that although Israel and the United States, US, want to present themselves as defenders of Christians in Nigeria, they do not spare Christians while carrying out genocide in the Palestine. The Labour leader argued that Nigeria does not need economic assistance from Israel as the country has enough resources, and can tell Israel off. She warned that neither Israel nor the US offer free lunch anywhere; so they might actually be eyeing Nigeria’s rich resources.

The developmentalist warned Nigerians that Israel also wants to perpetuate neo-imperialism in the guise of providing Nigeria military aid. She equally cautioned Nigerians not to confuse the Zionist philosophy of apartheid with Judaism which is a religion, adding that no religion preaches oppression and mass land grabbing.

My presentation was on “Zionism as a threat Nigeria and Africa must confront.”

I explained that Israel is a settler colonialism which is when settlers arrive in a territory, repress the indigenes, seize and steal their lands and impose themselves as the owners and rulers of the territory.

This I pointed out in almost all cases, require the use of force, repression, banditry and terrorism: “It also involves the settlers presenting themselves as being superior and the indigenous people as inferior.”

I further expatiated: “A major aspect of settler colonialism is genocide. The settler tries to erase everything about the indigenous people, including their religion and culture.

Also, it often attacks the neigbours of the victims. This was why Apartheid was attacking neigbouring African countries and why Israel attacks Gaza, West, Lebanon and Syria. It does not attack Jordan because it is a client state.

So, the psychology of the settler, is a psychology of hate and fear towards the indigenous people. The settlers know they don’t own the land. Also, they know the indigeneous people will rise and fight for freedom. So the settler perpetuates a culture of violence.

I, however, pointed out cases of settler colonialism in which settlers integrate and fuse with the indigenous people as happened in Latin America. But that in the case of Israel, it refuses to integrate and live with the indigenous people. Rather, it continues to recruit Caucasian Whites from around the world hoping to increase their numbers and perpetuate Apartheid.

The British, I pointed out, used the mentality of the colonial settler to seize and retain countries like the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Australia: “This was also how Britain tried to steal Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe; Germany attempted to seize Namibia, and France to steal Algeria. This was also how the Europeans attempted to seize South Africa.”

I reminded participants that this, equally, was how Europeans seized Israel. Britain’s main contribution to this was giving out the Palestine, a territory it did not own, to the racist Zionist Movement.

I also explained that the Zionist philosophy of Israel is different from Judaism which is the religion of Jews, adding: “The overwhelming number of Israeli citizens are Europeans and not Jews.”

I posited that one of the greatest scams in world history is how Jews who were Black and Brown people, when they left the Palestine, returned as a White Caucasian race.

Also, I pointed out that one of the greatest robberies in history is how Christianity, a religion of the indigenous Black and Brown people of the Middle East when they were under White Caucasian Roman colonialism, was transformed into a White religion.

I explained further: “To perpetuate this, the symbols of that religion had to be misrepresented as White. It does not matter if the Jews who then lived in the Middle East were of Black and Brown colour.

It did not matter that King Solomon insisted: ‘I am Black but comely, O yee daughters of Jerusalem‘ as contained in the Songs of Solomon 1:5-6. It does not matter that the Book of Revelation 1:14-15 described Jesus Christ as being of white wool hair and feet like ‘bronze, fine copper”.

I also informed that the “homeland” for the Jews had previously been established in Ararat, Grand Island, US and later in Birobidzhan, USSR. Then a new homeland was acquired in Kenya and Uganda before a new one was created in Palestine: “The truth is that Israel is an European territory grafted in the Middle East. It will perpetually try to seize more territories until the ideology of Zionism is defeated”.

My submission was that Israel, built on an ideology of Apartheid, injustice and genocide, cannot be useful to Nigeria and Africa.

I told the audience that it is ironic that the Tinubu administration is in romance with Israel claiming it wants to learn about dealing with terrorism: “This is ironical because Israel, from its establishment, has been a leading terrorist nation and most of its leaders so far have been leaders of terrorist groups. Its founding Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion, was leader of the terrorist Haganah. Menachem Begin, its Prime Minister(1977-1983) led the killer Irgun Gang from its foundation in 1943, while Yitzhak Shammir, Prime Minister (1983-1984 and 1986-1992) was leader of the Lehi, the notorious Stern Gang.

So, the Tinubu administration saying it wants to learn anti-terrorist tactics from the genocidal Israeli military is like asking Nigeria to learn from the Apartheid military because it was successfully invading the frontline states of Africa.”

In concluding the programme, the organising groups: Amilcar Cabral Ideological School, ACIS-M, the Movement for African Emancipation, STATE 55, Pan African Consciousness Renaissance, PACOR and the Coalition for the Elimination of Imperialism in Africa, read a declaration.

In it, they accused Israel of “participating in imperialist aggression against us (Africans) during our liberation struggles to, championing the partition of Sudan and providing the technology and weapons to strengthen the regimes of pro-West tyrants in Africa…” In denouncing Israel’s policies, they demanded African countries to cut-off diplomatic ties with it.