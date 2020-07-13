Niger State Govt launched rehabilitation of Minna City Gate-Chanchaga road

Kindly Share This Story:

Speaking at the event, the Chief of Staff and Chairman, Infrastructure Committee, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Kagara said that the rehabilitation work of 5.65km Road on both sides which has caused travellers hardship would be completed in 16 weeks.

According to Hon. Balarabe, the reconstruction of City Gate-Chanchaga road is awarded to H and M Nig Ltd at the total cost of N403million

The Chief of Staff assured that even as the road is a federal road, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello deemed it necessary to intervene so that travellers coming in and going out of the state capital will not experience the difficulty experienced last year.

Further, he said that the state government will continue to intervene by fixing federal roads to keep the roads motor-able.

The representative of H and M assured the state government that they will deliver the project in a timely manner and to the highest possible standards.

