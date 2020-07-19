NDDC Probe: NYCN calls for Akpabio’s suspension

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately suspend the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to give room for an unhindered investigation into the damning allegations of corruption levelled against the Minister by the former Interim MD of the Commission, Joy Nunieh.

NYCN, which is the apex body of all youth organizations in Nigeria, made the call in a statement signed by its Deputy President, Comrade Adamu Kabir Matazu, on Sunday.

NYCN said it is disturbed by the growing corruption in the NDDC which has continued to cripple development in the oil-rich Niger Delta region since it was established 20 years ago.

“We are stating our position because we are interested in seeing NDDC that works for the benefit of the Niger Delta people,” the statement read.

“We demand President Buhari to act in the best interest of the nation and in the spirit of fighting corruption and routing corrupt public officials in his administration to immediately without further delay suspends Senator Godswill Akpabio.”

Kindly Share This Story: