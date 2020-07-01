My World Cup record will be difficult to break ― Roger Milla

Kindly Share This Story:

Cameroonian football icon Roger Milla says it might be difficult for players to match his FIFA World Cup record.

The legendary striker became the oldest goalscorer in World Cup history by scoring against Russia in the 1994 tournament at the age of 38.

“Nothing’s impossible but it’ll be very difficult to beat,” Milla said on FIFA’s official website.

“Football’s a very different sport today and it’s really hard to see anyone other than a keeper getting capped at the age of 42.

“And, as we all know, keepers don’t score very often. I think my record has got a few good years left in it yet.”

Cameroon ended up losing 6-1 to Russia and they failed to reach the knockout stage and it also proved to be Milla’s last competitive match for Cameroon.

“It was a mix of emotions because we got knocked out and we were so disappointed we hadn’t lived up to the expectations people had of us,” he said. “I also knew that I’d played my last match at the World Cup and that I was saying goodbye to the competition.

“So I just tried to put it into perspective and make the most of every moment. At the time, I didn’t think a lot about the record because the goal had little impact on the game,” he added.

“But as the years have gone by it’s taken on its full meaning and I’m very proud of it.”

In 2004 Milla was named by Brazilian football icon Pelé in the FIFA 100 list of the world’s greatest living players.

Vanguard

