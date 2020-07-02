Mbari Uno launches open innovation platform

… To positively impact social well-being

A design hub in Lagos, Mbari Uno (House of Collaboration) has officially launched its open innovation platform, the Mbari Uno Forum (MUF).

The forum, a non-profit organisation, is a collective of designers and professionals using design-thinking rooted in indigenous realities to develop culture, products and services that solve social problems in Africa. The group is set to begin its first innovation cycle in the public health sector in line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal 3: Health and Well-being.

Speaking on the launch, one of the founders of Mbari Uno, Mr. Chuma Anagbado, said: “The forum is our solution to the numerous challenges we face as a people and the time has come for us to look inwards and take charge of our life and destinies. It is time for Africans to solve the problems of Africa. The Mbari Uno Forum provides the platform for meaningful collaboration and pooling of skills by not just African professionals but people that bear the brunt of the problems – all of us.

”The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to fore the pathetic state of health infrastructure in Nigeria and Africa. There have been predictions that we would be the hardest-hit as a result of our weak economies and deficient health infrastructure.” Reiterating the organisation’s objective, Anagbado said the first innovation cycle of MUF will focus on SDG goal 3: Good health and well-being.

“We have chosen this goal in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the attendant need to urgently address the quality of public health care in our communities. We will be challenging ourselves on ways to improve public health care quality, accessibility, & infrastructure in Nigeria, by identifying gaps and needs in public health care delivery,” he said.

According to him, the first innovation cycle would begin this July and run through to September 2020. At the end of each cycle, a detailed report of the collective’s activities and solutions birthed will be published and an exhibition held within the premises of the Mbari Uno. The exhibition is expected to attract investors, policy makers, captains of industry, agencies and government functionaries in attendance. The group plans to hold an annual design summit that would be a round-up of all the developments from its quarterly innovation cycles.