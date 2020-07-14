LASU-ACEITSE gets international scientific advisory board

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, made history as its Africa Centre of Excellence for Innovative and Transformative STEM Education, LASU-ACEITSE, got an international Scientific Advisory Board.

The board, approved by the World Bank, comprised renowned academicians from the United States of America, USA, Canada, Ghana, Burundi, Sierra Leone and Nigeria, were inaugurated by LASU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Lanre Fagbohun(SAN), at a virtual meeting organised by the Coordinator of LASU-ACEITSE, Professor Peter Okebukola, in Lagos.

Speaking at the inauguration, Professor Fagbohun, explained that LASU will leverage on the skills of the international scientific board members whose accomplishments in the fields of STEM, ICT and entrepreneur remained indelible.

His words: “Looking at those who are members of this board, I saw that in picking them, the World Bank looked at their track records of accomplishments, experience and contributions in the field of STEM, in the field of ICT, in the field of entrepreneurship, then they looked at their contributions to humanity.

“These are people who have consistently been adding value in the different areas that they have found themselves. I think for us at the Lagos State University, particularly, at ACEITSE, we are particularly lucky to have these great individuals coming in to be a part of us.

“I know that we will continuously leverage on your goodwill. I know we will continuously fall back on you to support us. The assurance that we can also give you at ACEITSE is that we will continue to make you proud.”

Professor Fagbohun also appreciated the fact that the composition and inauguration of the International Scientific Advisory Board was given prominence in the scheme of activities of the World Bank governance structure.

On his part, the National Coordinator of the World Bank Africa Centre of Excellence, ACE, Project, Dr. Joshua Atah, who welcome the board, thanked them for accepting to serve as LASU-ACEITSE board members.

Dr. Atah praised the leadership of Professor Fagbohun and LASU-ACEITSE Coordinator, Professor Okebukola for their strong commitment in ensuring that lectures at the Centre continued despite COVID-19 pandemic, which necessitated the closure of schools.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Coordinator, LASU-ACEITSE, and former National Secretary of National Universities Commission, Okebukola, expressed delight over the approval of the board by the World Bank.

Reeling out the names of the international scientific board members of LASU-ACEITSE, which according to him will assist the Centre in the areas of providing advice on leadership, research, upgrading and the accreditation of the Centre and getting grants among others, Okebukola stated that the board impact will no doubt be felt in LASU.

Members of LASU-ACEITSE International Scientific Advisory Board include Professor Sola Adesope(USA), Professor Goski Alabi (Ghana), Professor Ratana Chuenpagdee (Canada), Professor Hortense Taky Atta Diallo (Cote d’Ivoire), Prof. Jophus Anamuah Mensah (Ghana) and Prof. Alejandro Gallard (USA).

Other members of the board are Professor Sahr P. T. Gbamanja (Sierra Leone), Professor William C. Kyle, Jr (USA); Ambassador Adebola Labiran (Nigeria), Professor Uchenna Nzewi (Nigeria) and Professor Juma Shabani (Burundi).

Vanguard

