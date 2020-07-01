Lagos CP refunds N500,000 extorted from Lagosian, arrests 4 officers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, on Wednesday, at the command headquarters in Ikeja, refunded N500,000 cash to a businessman, who was extorted by a team of policemen.

The businessman (names withheld) was arrested by policemen for violating the 10p.m. curfew. The officers were said to have threatened to detain him till the next day from where he would be charged to court.

In the process, they were said to have collected N500,000 from him before he was released.

ALSO READ:

However, the victim petitioned the command, following which the CP ordered an investigation into the matter.

Briefing journalists on the outcome, Odumosu said the erring policemen were subsequently arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Yaba, from where they were subjected to Orderly Room Trial.

A visibly angry Odumosu warned that under his watch the command would not tolerate such unprofessional conduct from policemen.

The Lagos CP said: “Appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken against the policemen.”

On his part, the victim was full of praise for the command but refused to explain what transpired between him and the offending officers.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: