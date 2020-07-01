Join FirstBank to secure the future of one million students through eLearning

Kindly Share This Story:

As the restrictions and lockdown continue in major cities across the country, no one can determine when schools will reopen. Understanding the adverse effect this is likely to have on education, FirstBank has announced the launch of an eLearning initiative aimed to reach one million students across Nigeria.

Designed to effectively keep up the education of one million students from primary to tertiary level, this initiative is not a one-time plan that will end with the pandemic; rather it is positioned to bring about an improved method of learning once the crisis is over.

FirstBank is in partnership with Robert & John, offering Roducate – an e-learning solution, with government-accredited curriculum and contents that range from primary to tertiary level, available both online and offline (on preloaded devices).

To ensure Nigeria joins the rest of the world in the digital race, there is also a partnership with Curious Learning which offers academic contents for pre-learning and early stage children aged 3-8, using fun and self-guided learning apps to help them with their cognitive skills at a fundamental level.

With IBM, the partnership offers Digital-Nation Africa, an online youth-focused learning program that enables innovation and skills development on emerging technologies through focus areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Coding, Cloud, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Data Science and Analytics, and Cybersecurity.

There is no doubt that a strong partnership has been forged to drive the initiative, however FirstBank still requires organization to partner to ensure that one million Nigerian students commence learning through the e-learning solution as quickly as possible.

The partnership can come in form of big ideas for effective distribution across the country, provision of funding, platforms and any other resource that can make the initiative inclusive for all students across the six-geo-political zones in Nigeria.

To sign up as a partner, please visit https://www.firstbanknigeria.com/e-learning for more information.

