Breaking News
Translate

Ivory Coast President Ouattara nominated for third term

On 9:30 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

Ivory Coast's ruling party RHDP has officially nominated President Alassane Ouattara to seek re-election for a third term

Ivory Coast’s ruling party RHDP has officially nominated President Alassane Ouattara to seek re-election for a third term.

Mr. Ouattara on Wednesday asked for more time to consider the nomination, indicating he would announce his decision in a speech to the nation on 6 August.

“I have heard messages from the various party structures, elected officials, and RHDP bodies as well as those from institutional presidents and ministers who have also contacted me directly. I take note of the resolutions of the political council and of your request.

READ ALSO: Ivory Coast ruling party mulls third term bid for Ouattara

“I ask you to continue to have a thought for Amadou [deceased prime minister] and to give me time for meditation and recovery before giving you an answer very soon,” he said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the 76-year-old Ouattara spoke of paving way for a new generation to lead.

His prime minister and preferred successor Amadou Gon Coulibaly died of cardiac arrest earlier this month.

The opposition has been against the president’s push for a third term.

Ivory Coast is due to hold elections on 31 October and the electoral commission has promised a fair election.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!