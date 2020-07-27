I derive inspiration from mentors – Brite Benson

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Brite Benson Giwa, a Nigerian creative music artiste whose love for music stands him out as a versatile singer, has said he taps inspiration from his mentors.

He dabbled into music to quench his undiluted thirst for soulful rhythms and notes having been in the choir for years as a boy. The singer who is into Afropop and R&B genres, has featured CDQ in a song title “One Way”.

He had been indirectly inspired by legends including Meriah Makeba, Brenda Fassie, Sunny Ade, Osadebe, Oliver De Coque, and Fela.

READ ALSO:

Brite is indeed inspired when he listens to his mentors. “These legends make me want to do music. They make me want to do music”.

His love and respect for artistes like Obey Commanders, king Sunny Ade among other Yoruba singers gave him the right vibes he needed to swing on to the stage.

“I also listen to South Africa music”.

Speaking on his journey into music, Brite Benson enthused, “I grew up in church like a church boy so I join the choir! In the choir I learnt how to operate music. So I became musically inclined by practicing music in church. I love music and I grew up in the music world”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: