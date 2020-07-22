Herdsmen, Vigilantes never clashed in Imo ― Monarchs react

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Head of Imo state traditional rulers community policing, Eze Emmanuel Okeke and the Deputy Chairman of Imo traditional rulers, Owerri zone, Eze Akujiobi Osuagwu, Wednesday said that there were no clashes between herdsmen, vigilantes or farmers in Owaelu, Orji in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo.

Speaking with Vanguard in Owerri, they said the clash was between the Hausa people and their Fulani relations.

It would be recalled that Vanguard first broke the news early last year, of what looks like a similar incident which took place in the same Owerri North local government in Uratta community, where herdsmen attacked and killed about two of their Hausa brothers who tried to stop them from grazing on cultivated land.

To this extent, many have described Owerri North as a clashing point between herdsmen and their Hausa relations.

According to Eze Okeke of Amaifeke community in Orlu local government area, he said: “Herdsmen and the community never clashed over there; it is herdsmen and their Hausa brothers. I was told it is between one Hausa security man who happened to have issue with their relations sometime ago.

“So they jammed themselves as the herdsmen were passing with their cow and it resulted to clash between them. So, when I heard of the story, I called the Eze of Awaka, Deputy chairman of Imo traditional rulers, Owerri zone, he told me there was no clash between herdsmen and community in Orji.”

Speaking also Eze Osuagwu of Awaka Ancient kingdom in Owerri North Local Government Area, said: “There is nothing like that. I have called the head of Hausa community he said nothing like that. I have called the Eze of Orji, he also told me there was nothing like that.”

When Vanguard enquired to know from him what actually happened, “It was between the Hausa and the Fulani people. I summoned the head of Hausa community and they told me nothing like that happened that there was no clash between the herdsmen and the community.

“So, I am taking my time to explain this to you, because I am the Chief security officer in Owerri zone. As I am talking to you everywhere in that community is calm and our people have started going about their businesses,” Eze Osuagwu said.

